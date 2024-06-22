Solchat (CHAT) Price Tops $2.18 on Major Exchanges

Solchat (CHAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, Solchat has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Solchat has a total market capitalization of $17.57 million and $2.79 million worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solchat token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00003389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solchat Token Profile

Solchat’s genesis date was February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin. Solchat’s official website is www.solchat.io.

Solchat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 2.26075804 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,643,669.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

