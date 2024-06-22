Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,726 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $501.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,347,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. The stock has a market cap of $454.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.83 and a 200 day moving average of $463.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $505.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

