Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $13.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 5.8% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.31. The stock had a trading volume of 915,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,058. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

