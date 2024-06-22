Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $811,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Boeing by 563.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after buying an additional 2,921,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Boeing by 861.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.56. 8,635,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,061. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.87.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

