Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 703,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,083,000 after buying an additional 95,930 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.51. 474,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,962. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $37.78.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

