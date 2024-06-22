SPACE ID (ID) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $289.04 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SPACE ID has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $289.04 million and approximately $9.72 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,000,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,292,543 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,000,877.1905332 with 624,292,542.8571998 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.44623559 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $16,096,326.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

