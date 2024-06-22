SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 4.1% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $77,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 117,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,151,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 86.7% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 192,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,201,000 after buying an additional 89,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,935,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,925. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

