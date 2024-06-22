SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Lifted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 417,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,081 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.20. 4,395,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,804,283. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.29.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

