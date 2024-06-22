SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 417,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 120,081 shares in the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44,125.9% in the 1st quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 177,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 176,945 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 61,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 122,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 17,449 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,395,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,283. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

