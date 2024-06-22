SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Position Decreased by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 57,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.07.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

