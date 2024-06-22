Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for 3.8% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.48.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $317.74. 1,399,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.09 and its 200 day moving average is $256.69. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.23 and a beta of 1.61. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $331.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.