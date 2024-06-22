Status (SNT) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

Status (SNT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $105.05 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009449 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,426.10 or 0.99976196 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012294 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00076812 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,885,666,986 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,885,666,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02701451 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $5,428,169.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

