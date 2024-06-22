Stephane Cote Sells 1,400 Shares of Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) Stock

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Stephane Cote sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$19,880.00.

Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Performance

TSE CSW.A opened at C$13.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.14. Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd has a 12-month low of C$12.20 and a 12-month high of C$15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$326.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.26.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

