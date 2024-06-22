Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Purchases 615 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after buying an additional 840,304 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $97.76. 4,715,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,503,768. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.36.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

