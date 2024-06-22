STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $45.80 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $35.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STM. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.76.

Shares of STM stock opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,433 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after acquiring an additional 109,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,369,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,399 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $80,991,000 after acquiring an additional 129,772 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

