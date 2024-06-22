Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for June 22nd (ADBE, ALX, FRSH, FTNT, HOMB, J, JKHY, JNJ, LMAT, MWA)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, June 22nd:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

