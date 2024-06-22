StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

Shares of Birks Group stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Birks Group worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

