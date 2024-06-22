StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

China Yuchai International stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $12.50.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,764,000 after purchasing an additional 84,265 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.