StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WIRE. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

WIRE opened at $289.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.86. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.23. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $150.51 and a 52-week high of $295.90.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 10.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3.8% in the first quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Wire by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

