StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $6,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.