StockNews.com Lowers Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.00.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $107.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $171,943,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $89,175,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 651,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after buying an additional 338,882 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,916,000 after buying an additional 224,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $22,748,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

