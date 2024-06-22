StockNews.com Upgrades Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.70.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.7 %

AM opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 90,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 454,675 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $965,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.