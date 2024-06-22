StockNews.com Upgrades Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) to “Hold”

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56. Seneca Foods has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $63.37.
Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.74%.
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.
