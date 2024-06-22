StockNews.com Upgrades Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) to “Hold”

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Seneca Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56. Seneca Foods has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $63.37.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.74%.

Institutional Trading of Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Seneca Foods by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth about $255,000. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

