StockNews.com Upgrades Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

VIRT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.24.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $366.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 126,965 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 48,127 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth $1,342,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

