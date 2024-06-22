STP Price Tops $0.0409 on Major Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, STP has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $79.42 million and $11.22 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

