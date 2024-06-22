Stratis One Day Volume Tops $195,030.92 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $195,030.92 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0467 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.04 or 0.05445303 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00040543 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00015456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012919 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002341 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

