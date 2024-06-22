Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.58. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.46.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

About Streamline Health Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Featured Stories

