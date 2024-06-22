Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.17 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009433 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,258.05 or 0.99982421 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012310 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00075996 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023933 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

