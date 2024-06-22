Sui Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.18 Billion (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Sui token can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001397 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sui has traded down 5% against the dollar. Sui has a total market cap of $2.18 billion and approximately $119.65 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,426,143,881 tokens. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,426,143,880.7088885 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.91405032 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 266 active market(s) with $177,717,149.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

