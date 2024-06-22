Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.28

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$70.28 and traded as low as C$65.75. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$65.95, with a volume of 2,758,557 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLF. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.09.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.64 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.96 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.3499079 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

In related news, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$62,235.00. In other news, Director Kevin Strain purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00. Also, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,235.00. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

