Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) vs. CAE (NYSE:CAE) Financial Analysis

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) and CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sunrise New Energy and CAE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A CAE 1 5 3 0 2.22

CAE has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.86%. Given CAE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CAE is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $45.05 million 0.35 -$24.23 million N/A N/A CAE $3.17 billion 1.95 -$225.35 million ($0.72) -26.96

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and CAE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sunrise New Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CAE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.9% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAE has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A CAE -6.97% 6.10% 2.72%

Summary

CAE beats Sunrise New Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions. The Defense and Security segment offers training and mission support solutions for defense forces across multi-domain operations, OEMs, government agencies and public safety organizations. The Healthcare segment provides integrated education and training solutions, including interventional and imaging simulations, curricula, audiovisual debriefing solutions, center management platforms, and patient simulators for healthcare students and clinical professionals, hospital and university simulation centers, medical and nursing schools, paramedic organizations, defense forces, medical societies, public health agencies and OEMs. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in 1993. CAE Inc. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

