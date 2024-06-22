Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Trading Down 1.9%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 38,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 61,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Syrah Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35.

Syrah Resources Company Profile

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia, China, Europe, India, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. The company's flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

