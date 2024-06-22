T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 20.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,689 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 28.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.36.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,624,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,149,801 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $176.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.19 and a 200-day moving average of $163.75. The stock has a market cap of $207.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

