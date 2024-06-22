Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.58.

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRGP

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $125.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.37. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $129.68. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,691 shares of company stock worth $4,894,563. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,025,521,000 after buying an additional 201,817 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,695,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,085,794,000 after buying an additional 252,729 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $713,107,000 after purchasing an additional 401,144 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,003,000 after purchasing an additional 524,794 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.