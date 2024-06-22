Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,273 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 296.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $91.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,557. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

