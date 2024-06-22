Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.56. 16,786,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,622,384. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.43. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.66.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

