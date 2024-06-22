Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. STF Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.28.

Onsemi Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.52. 9,842,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718,333. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.65. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.