Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 287.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,558,000 after acquiring an additional 552,893 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.5 %

APO stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,778,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,559. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $119.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

