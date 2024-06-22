Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.58.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,717 shares of company stock worth $7,141,031 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,545,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,156. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.98 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

