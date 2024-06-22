Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Crocs by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Crocs by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.21.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at $16,184,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.83.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

