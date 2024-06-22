Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases 117 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,079,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 115.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,838,000 after purchasing an additional 727,163 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,410,000 after purchasing an additional 387,855 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $53,679,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $51,311,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,603. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.88. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBAC. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.17.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

