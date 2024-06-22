Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 52 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.84.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,389,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.62. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

