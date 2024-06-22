Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,109,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,068,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,826. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.28. The company has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

