Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

Several analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $121,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,750,000 after purchasing an additional 32,707 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $12,198,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26,342.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX opened at $48.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

