Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $754.81 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $422.07 and a fifty-two week high of $799.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $624.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.39. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 152.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 103.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1,743.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 68.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

