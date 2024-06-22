Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.29.

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Textron by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TXT opened at $86.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average of $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. Textron has a 52-week low of $64.42 and a 52-week high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.71%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

