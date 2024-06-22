Tezos Achieves Market Cap of $764.70 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Tezos has a market cap of $764.70 million and $11.31 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001206 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000637 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000581 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000645 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,006,968,302 coins and its circulating supply is 986,403,892 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

