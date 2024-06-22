Tezos (XTZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.37 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $769.68 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000646 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000586 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000645 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,006,982,525 coins and its circulating supply is 986,418,116 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

