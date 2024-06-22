The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Decreased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Allstate were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Allstate by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.51. 2,016,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,264. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.24.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.88.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

