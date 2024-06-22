The Graph (GRT) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, The Graph has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $45.26 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
The Graph Profile
The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,799,648,003 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,548,472,792 tokens. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling The Graph
